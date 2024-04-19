Mizuho Begins Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

GE Vernova stock opened at $137.22 on Monday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

