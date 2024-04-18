Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $739,000 Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.13 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $160.07 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

