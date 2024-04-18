CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAVA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

