L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $39.69 on Thursday. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

About L’Air Liquide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

