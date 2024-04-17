AM Squared Ltd Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up about 0.1% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.03. 1,681,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,555. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,057.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.43.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,984 shares of company stock worth $95,917,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

