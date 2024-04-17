Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GLUE traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,836. The stock has a market cap of $295.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.45. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.
