Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3,060.00

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3,060.00 and last traded at $3,069.93, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,108.58.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Seaboard Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 233.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 75.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

