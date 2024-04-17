Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Titan Medical Stock Down 7.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Titan Medical Company Profile
Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Medical
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.