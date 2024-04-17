Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47,266.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.39. 1,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.25.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.