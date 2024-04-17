iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Verger Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Verger Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.6% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,786. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.56 and its 200 day moving average is $477.80. The company has a market cap of $434.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

