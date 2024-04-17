TRON Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.91 billion and approximately $362.55 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000974 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000893 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,620,635,599 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.