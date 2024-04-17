Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 11,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,599,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 542,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,944,150.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total value of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,913,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 11,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,599,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 542,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,944,150.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,584 shares of company stock worth $77,302,032 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $157.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,278. The firm has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.