Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 33,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exor N.V. increased its position in Clarivate by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,645,000 after buying an additional 33,256,346 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $150,975,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 70.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,910,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 9,266,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

