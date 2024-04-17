PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.1%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.20 and last traded at $63.34. Approximately 1,921,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,637,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

