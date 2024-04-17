Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Cut by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $89.51. 497,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,791. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.69.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.