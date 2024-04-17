ASD Price Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. ASD has a total market cap of $33.71 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,428.82 or 0.99933941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010922 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05182777 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,499,521.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

