Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,466,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,182,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.20. 8,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,828. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.33.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

