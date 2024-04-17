SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.96. 3,584,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,172. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.63 and its 200 day moving average is $190.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.