Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 260,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 663,940 shares.The stock last traded at $81.63 and had previously closed at $81.21.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

