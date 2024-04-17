Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Workday were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $257.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.06. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.