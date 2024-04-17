Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) to Issue Dividend of $1.63 on April 25th

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2024

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.627 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $152.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of 195.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.15. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $152.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 356,473 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.