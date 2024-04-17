Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) to Issue Dividend of $1.63 on April 25th

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.627 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $152.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of 195.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.15. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $152.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 356,473 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

