Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.93. 401,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,496. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

