Suncorp Group Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.88 (ASX:SUNPG)

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 28th.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Suncorp Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.