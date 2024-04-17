Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $99.80 million and $4.81 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,657.21 or 0.99776219 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012441 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10920493 USD and is up 7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,315,535.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

