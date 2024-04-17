J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.96

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Stock Performance
LON:SMJ opened at GBX 125 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £49.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.58. J. Smart & Co. has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 172 ($2.14).
About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.