J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.96

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SMJ opened at GBX 125 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £49.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.58. J. Smart & Co. has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 172 ($2.14).

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

