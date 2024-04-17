Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 10.60 Per Share

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Next 15 Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Next 15 Group stock opened at GBX 905 ($11.27) on Wednesday. Next 15 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 542 ($6.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 980.10 ($12.20). The stock has a market cap of £897.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3,380.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 920.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 810.59.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.05) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.