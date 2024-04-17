DGS Capital Management LLC Takes $367,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,235,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,255,000 after acquiring an additional 53,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NUS stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $607.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,225 shares in the company, valued at $579,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $86,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

