Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,252 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.