Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Trading Down 4.6%

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 581,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,234,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TALK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Talkspace
Talkspace Price Performance
Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Talkspace during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.
About Talkspace
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Talkspace
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Checking in with 5 Bitcoin Stocks Ahead of Bitcoin’s Halving
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Commercial Banks Could Be Back in Play, Led by Bank of America
Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.