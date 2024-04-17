Right On Brands (OTCMKTS:RTON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Right On Brands (OTCMKTS:RTON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of 0.34 million for the quarter.

Right On Brands Stock Performance

RTON opened at 0.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of 0.03. Right On Brands has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10.

About Right On Brands

Right On Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, creates and markets a range of CBD consumer products in the United States. The company offers ENDO Drops, a daily cannabidiol supplementation; ENDO Ease, a topical pain relief product; and ENDO Tokes, a pre-rolled CBD flower that comes in the shape of a cigarette, as well as ENDO gummies; and high alkaline mineral water.

