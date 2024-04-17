Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
Shares of LODE opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.01. Comstock has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Comstock
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.
