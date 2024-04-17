Cineplex Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cineplex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.50 million.
CGX stock opened at C$7.68 on Monday. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.14 and a 52 week high of C$10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88.
In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$74,700.00. In other Cineplex news, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$74,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. Insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $109,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
