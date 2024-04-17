Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
Vera Bradley Stock Performance
NASDAQ VRA opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.35.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
