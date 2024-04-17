Noble Financial Comments on QuoteMedia, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for QuoteMedia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QuoteMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for QuoteMedia’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

QuoteMedia Price Performance

QMCI stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. QuoteMedia has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

See Also

