Raymond James Comments on Toromont Industries Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Toromont Industries in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.13. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion.
Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$130.31 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$100.81 and a 1 year high of C$135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$126.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.
In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total value of C$375,000.00. In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total transaction of C$375,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $2,727,180. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
