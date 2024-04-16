Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Down 4.7%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01. 742,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,618,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

