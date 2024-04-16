Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Calbee Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLBEY traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of C$4.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.05.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

