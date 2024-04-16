Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

