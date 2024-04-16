Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,689,170 shares of company stock worth $924,847,536. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $159.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day moving average is $155.74. The stock has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

