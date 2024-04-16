United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Down 4.8%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.38 and last traded at $33.51. 83,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 213,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.18 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.
