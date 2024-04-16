Frank Bury Purchases 42,000 Shares of Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Frank Bury acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £51,660 ($64,309.72).
Bango Stock Performance
Shares of Bango stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 127 ($1.58). 397,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.48. The firm has a market cap of £97.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,083.67 and a beta of 0.38. Bango PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.74).
Bango Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bango
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.