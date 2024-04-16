Frank Bury Purchases 42,000 Shares of Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Frank Bury acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £51,660 ($64,309.72).

Bango Stock Performance

Shares of Bango stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 127 ($1.58). 397,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.48. The firm has a market cap of £97.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,083.67 and a beta of 0.38. Bango PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.74).

Get Bango alerts:

Bango Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Audiences that online marketing team to find new paying users through Bango Purchase Behavior Targeting; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 4.5 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.