Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 16th (AFRM, AMZN, CPAY, CROX, GOGO, GPN, MBUU, MCFT, MS, PALI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 16th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY)

had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $355.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Trading. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $45.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target boosted by Cfra from $97.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $22.50 price target on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Sidoti. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock.

