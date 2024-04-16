Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.54

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.54 and last traded at C$27.70, with a volume of 168172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.26.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.36. The firm has a market cap of C$8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -448.84%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

