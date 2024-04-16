Signet Financial Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $223.00. 106,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,351. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.35 and a 200-day moving average of $213.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

