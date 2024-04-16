Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. 1,467,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,862. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

