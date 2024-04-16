Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Centrica Stock Performance
CPYYY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 28,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,514. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.
Centrica Company Profile
