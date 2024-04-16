Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 344,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 218,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Up 33.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

