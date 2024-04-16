Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 1,059,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,945,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $640.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 78.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

