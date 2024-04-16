DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 3.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.80. 1,387,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,482. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average is $115.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,385 shares of company stock worth $25,256,617. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.