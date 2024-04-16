Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.03. 16,262,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 52,991,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

